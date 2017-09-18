Government slammed for physiotherapy waiting list in Louth

There are currently 1,256 people waiting for a physiotherapy appointments in Louth, according to figures provided by the Department of Health to Sinn Féin.

In the response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin, the Department of Health figures show that as of 31 August 2017, the breakdown of the waiting list in Louth is as follows:

Waiting Time Number of Clients 0-12 weeks 843 12-26 weeks 196 26-52 weeks 155 52+ weeks 62

Commenting on the figures, Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams said 'Minister Simon Harris needs to get serious about tackling waiting lists for health services.'

He continued:

'Figures provided in response to my question to the Minister for Health show over 1,000 people are left waiting on physiotherapy appointments in Co Louth.

'The government is presiding over a system where 340 children and 916 adults in Co. Louth are waiting for necessary therapies.

'Sinn Féin recently launched a policy document entitled 'Tackling Hospital Waiting Lists' which sets out how to address this problem. Fine Gael must get serious about this issue instead of allowing the situation to become normalised.'