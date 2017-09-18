Plans for 60km Carlingford to Drogheda cycling greenway are welcomed

A plan for a 60 km greenway from Carlingford to Drogheda for cyclists, has been welcomed by Louth Sinn Fein TD Gerry Adams.

Dundalk Cycling Alliance, an advocacy group working towards improving the safe cycling environment in Dundalk, Louth and the North East, made a presentation to a Sinn Fein delegation, that included Cllr Antoin Watters and Cllr Joanna Byrne, which detailed their proposal for the greenway.

Commenting on the group’s proposal, Deputy Gerry Adams said,

'I commend Dundalk Cycling Alliance in their efforts to develop a proposal for a 60km greenway.

'It has the potential to be an enormous tourist and leisure addition to the region. It could also form an integral part of the state wide Cycle Network.

'Louth is a region of outstanding natural beauty filled with historic and cultural significance. I look forward to seeing this proposal developed and I am sure it will garner wide support.'

For more information on Dundalk Cycling Alliance, including details on submissions they have made to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, go to their website here.