Louth church to close after being burgled six times this year

Clogherhead Church will remain closed when it is not in use after being hit by its sixth burglary in 2017.



"Unfortunately we have had to take the decision to close Clogherhead Church when not in use," read a statement from the parish."



"As you can see from these photos we have once again been targeted by unwanted intruders who caused damage inside our Church.





"Unfortunately this is the sixth such occurrence this year.



"If anyone has any information about any of these incidents they can pass on information confidentially to the local Gardai.



"Thank you for your understanding."