Deaths in Dundalk Monday 18 September 2017

The death has occurred of Tom O'Reilly formerly of Saint Alphonsus Road and Darver, Dundalk, Louth / Donabate, Dublin

On Sunday 17th September 2017, in his 98th year.

Peacefully, in the love and tender care of the nurses and staff of Lusk Community Nursing Home. Formerly of St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and Darver.

Tom, a life long member of St Vincent de Paul. Predeceased by his wife Alice (née Smyth).

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Patricia Mc Kiernan and Gerardine Traynor, sons in-law David and Bernard, grandchildren Brian, Séan, Conor, Cliodhna and Orla, niece Bríd, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Gerardine Traynor, Prospect Hill, Donabate, from 5pm on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Darver Cemetery.

House private for family members only on Tuesday morning please.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Connell of Dublin Road, Haggardstown., Dundalk, Louth

On 16th September 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of Castleross Nursing Home.

Paddy, much loved husband of Helen née Mc Elroy, and loving father of Éamonn, Ciarán, and Donal, and dear granda of Ciara, Ordhrán, Sibéal, Karen, Bríain, Kilian and Laurence.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters in law Grainne, Catherine and Manuella, brothers Philip (Monaghan), John (Sligo), and the late Jim (Sligo), sisters Collette (Scotland) Martina (Dublin), and Kathleen (Australia), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock in St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, followed by private cremation. House private, no mass cards please. Family flowers only. Donation to the Birches, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins (née Tingey) of Fatima, St Helena's, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St Peter’s Nursing Home Castlebellingham.

Beloved wife of the late James and cherished mother of Joanna, James, Justine and Jason. Josephine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat and Roy, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sindy, sisters Doreen and Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk, on Monday afternoon between 4 o’clock and 7 o’clock.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40 o’clock, driving to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Thereafter driving to St Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

May She Rest In Peace