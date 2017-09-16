RIP | Brendan Reilly

The Louth GAA community is in shock tonight following the sudden passing of Naomh Máirtín player Brendan Reilly.

Reilly played the full four as his club progressed to the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final this afternoon with a comprehensive win over Ardee, St. Mary's.

The 38-year-old is believed to have past away en route home despite emergency services having arrived upon the scene.

Having played at underage and adult level with his native club John Mitchels, the former Louth defender transferred into Naomh Máirtín in the latter part of the noughties. He has continued to play club football with the Jocks ever since.

The Democrat would like to pass on our sympathies to Brendan's family, Naomh Máirtín and John Mitchels on their loss.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a h-anam.