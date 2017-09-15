Louth man accused of assaulting friend's mother

A 35-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting the mother of his friend, is to have his case dealt with at Circuit Court level after Judge John Coughlan refused to deal with it at Dundalk district court.

Elvinas Juodisus of Wood View, Pepperstown, Ardee was before the court on a summons of alleging assault causing harm at The Workshop, Heynestown on August 27th 2016.

In refusing jurisdiction, Judge Coughlan said it was alleged the defendant gave the woman "a bad beating".

He extended time for service of a book of evidence and adjourned the case to the 24th of January.