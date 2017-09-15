North East Business Academy launches in Dundalk

Announcing the launch of a new business networking group, “North East Business Academy”, starting with an information evening for anyone that’s interested in finding out more about it and how to join the group.

Come along, say hello, introduce yourself and enjoy some light refreshments while hearing from speakers that include:

Michael Gaynor – President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

Feargal Mc Cormack – PKF-FPM Accountants.

Pat Slattery, International Speaker and Business Strategist.

You will hear about how building valuable business connections and personal networks, developing your own “power team”, will create invaluable resources that help you scale and grow your business successfully and profitably.

Date / Time / Location:

Tuesday 19th September 6-8pm, Creative Spark, Clontygora Court, Marshes Upper, Dundalk.

Aims & Objectives:

The group will convene to facilitate business owners, the self-employed and key executives with the facility to collaborate strategically with like-minded business people, to enable them to grow their business. We will focus on activities such as:

Business education

Problem solving

Ideas generation

Personal development.

We will provide relevant, practical business education that can be readily applied to your business to increase the performance of our members businesses. We aim to have a wide range of business types as members, all of whom will be proactively building their businesses. We firmly believe that people buy from people they know, like and trust – therefore referrals and informal networking will be a natural outcome of the membership process.

Who should attend:

Any local business executives, business owners, SME’s, Start-ups that are interested in self-development, education and actively growing their business.

Networking Meeting Schedule:

First meeting is on Tuesday 10th Oct 2017.

Every two weeks on a Tuesday morning, starting at 7.30am – 8.45am.

Venue is PKF-FPM offices in Dundalk. (5, Quayside Business Park, Townparks, Dundalk).

Contact:

North East Business Academy

C/O PKF FPM Accountants

5 Quayside Business Park

Townparks

Dundalk

To book a place call Orla Mc Donnell 089 435 5975 Caroline Courtney 087 055 4480 Email: northeastbusinessacademy@gmail.com