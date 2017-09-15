Dundalk IT delighted to welcome Graebel to Louth

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) welcomes the recent announcement that US company, Graelbel Companies Inc., has opened its new Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Financial Shared Services and Operations Centre in Dundalk.

Graebel, which is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading provider of workforce and workplace mobility services for Fortune 500 and Global 100 firms in 165 countries. The new centre will bring 125 new jobs to region over three years.

Representatives from DkIT attended the official opening which was officiated by An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald TD and Bill Graebel, CEO of Graebel Companies Inc..

Catherine Staunton, DkIT Careers & Placement Officer attened the opening ceremony and expressed her delight to hear that access to talent was one of the key factors in influencing CEO, Bill Graebel to locate in Dundalk.

“DkIT Graduates have already made a positive impact on the Graebel’s new Dundalk Office with a number of DkIT graduates part of their new staff intake. We look forward to continuing this positive start with Graebel, and building on employment opportunities for the superb pool of talent that DkIT students and graduates offer.”

Catherine's comments echo the sentiments of An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Frances Fitzgerald, who highlighted that Graebel’s announcement was a real vote of confidence in Dundalk and in the region.