Political Shake-up to Hit Dundalk

People Before Profit elected reps will be visiting the streets of Dundalk to listen to communities and help build an Ireland based on equality and social justice.

Garrett Weldon (Candidate for Louth/East Meath) said ‘We are delighted to welcome Gino Kenny (Dublin Mid-West TD) and Gerry Carroll (West Belfast MLA) here on the 21st of September at 2.30pm. We are planning a meet and greet event. This will be a unique and fun way for people to meet our T.D.s, to ask questions or raise concerns. People Before Profit is a party that fights for grassroots democracy in Ireland- we want to open the doors of politics to everyone, not just the few. We believe ordinary people should have more of a say over the policies that affect their lives. This is a great opportunity for people to learn how to get involved in the change that has gripped the country.’

Gino Kenny said, ‘The recession brought devastation to many ordinary communities while those that caused it are being returned to the top of Irish society. The return of huge developers like Johnny Ronan is not something to be celebrated. PBP want to move away from the policies that have failed us and build an economy that works for the many not the few.’

Gerry Carroll said, ‘Ireland is a changing country – more and more ordinary people are getting involved in politics and activism. The old style of politics which boasts a long history of corruption, cronyism and privatisation is falling out of fashion. PBP is a home for anyone that wants change and we look forward to meeting the people of Dundalk on our national roadshow to hear about what matters to them.’

The meet and greet event will be held upstairs in Eoin’s bar on Thursday the 21st of September on Clanbrassil street between 2.30pm and 4pm and everybody is welcome.