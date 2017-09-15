Culture Night - an invitation to culture in Dundalk

Culture Night in Louth has always been a great opportunity to dip your toe into the cultural life of the county, and this year’s roster of events is probably one of the strongest and wide-ranging yet.



This Thursday, September 22nd, will see many of the cultural venues in the county throw open their doors for people to enjoy free events. Louth’s Culture Night celebrations are part of the national Culture Night event, a 32-county invitation to all to enjoy arts and cultural activities near to home, and all of the events are free.



In Dundalk, Culture Night kicks off at 2pm with a display of Banned Books at Dundalk Institute of Technology Library, exploring notions of censorship in the past, and how censorship works in the globalised age we live in. If you’re in an expressive mood, pick up a paintbrush and answer the question “What Does Culture Mean to Me?” on a specially-prepared canvass on the First Floor of the Library. The Main Event is a Culture Café: participate in five-minute discussion rounds on the over-arching theme, “Is the Book Dead? “. The Discussion Rounds take place at 2.30pm, with all three events finishing up at 4pm.



Next up is a performance by Kern at 3pm. Brendan McCreanor, Barry Kieran, and SJ McArdle have garnered great reviews for their debut cd, False Deceiver, and they have performed at festivals in Scotland and all over Ireland. Kern will be kicking off proceedings at the front door of the Tourist BIDS Office at Market Square, bringing up the curtain on a particularly busy night in Dundalk.



At 4pm, the Basement Gallery at An Táin Arts Centre will host an Open Studio with Artist in Residence, Roseann Berrill, giving people a chance to talk to Roseann about her work which is on show in the Basement Gallery this week. Roseannn will be in the gallery up until 10pm, so feel free to drop in to talk to her. An Táin Arts Centre has a full programme of events for Culture Night, so you can stay in the Crowe Street for the whole evening. There will be face-painting with Linda McConville, a Try ‘n Play Session with Grow Music, a Tech Taster in the Studio Theatre with Centre Director, Paul Hayes, and Storytelling in the Basement with Róisín Murphy



Artist, Aoife Ward, will be at The Lockup on the Castletown Road at 5pm, and will be joined by the 1st German Electrophonic Orchestra, Sean Bradley, Tiffanie George, Joey Edwards and Shane Byrne. This performance is part of a series of events under the banner, The Corridor: Linear Belongings. This event goes on ‘til late. For more info, visit thecorridor.ie.



To learn more about the ancient ceramic firing process of Raku, and to make a pot you can take away on the night, get down to Creative Spark at Clontygora Drive for 7pm . This way of making pottery, using fire and smoke, originated in Japan, and relies on the ceramist’s skill, and some luck, to make a highly individual vessel.



At 7pm at Dundalk Branch Library, Jack Lynch, storyteller,will be in situ for an evening of stories, in English and Irish followed by traditional music and dancing. Seisiún scéalaíochta dhá-theangach le Jack Lynch, seanchaí, ag tosú ag a seacht, agus ansin ceol tradisiúnta agus damhsa. Beidh sóláistí le fáil, freisin, go dtí 9.30in.



Bridge Street Studios have a full night of poetry readings, artists’ talks, and open studios at their premises on Bridge Street. Work will be on show by all the artists, and the very brilliant poet, Barbara Smith, will be reading from her work. This event goes on until 11pm, so everyone should avail of the chance to hear great words, see great art, and talk to great people in one of the most atmospheric workplaces in Dundalk.

Like to be more creative and resilient, and learn more about movement and dance? An Introduction to Movement Medicine will take place at 7.30pm at Dún Dealgan Athletic Club, Seatown. Movement Medicine is a body-based movement meditation practice. For more information, contact 083 – 8828411.



For more information on these events, and on all the events happening in County Louth on Culture Night, go to www.culturenight.ie.