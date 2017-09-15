You may know the names, or even their members. They roam our streets and neighbourhoods, our estates and our classrooms. Maybe you were or are a member.

Do you know all the gangs of Dundalk?

The BEARs

The Bay Estate Alley Rats

Home turf: Bay Estate

The FFF

Fatima Freedom Fighters

Home turf: Fatima

MUCO

The Muirhevnamor Unemployed Criminal Organisation

Home turf: Muirhevnamor

QBR

Quay Boys Rule

Home turf: Quay Street and Point Road

The PPP

The Pearse Park Pirates

Home turf: Pearse Park

The Greenacres Monkeys

Home turf: Greenacres

The Cox's Crips

Home turf: Cox's Demesne

