Do you know all the gangs of Dundalk?

YOU MAY KNOW THE NAMES, OR EVEN THEIR MEMBERS. THEY ROAM OUR STREETS AND NEIGHBOURHOODS, OUR ESTATES AND OUR CLASSROOMS. MAYBE YOU WERE OR ARE A MEMBER

Dundalk Democrat

Reporter:

Dundalk Democrat

Do you know all the gangs of Dundalk?

You may know the names, or even their members. They roam our streets and neighbourhoods, our estates and our classrooms. Maybe you were or are a member.

Do you know all the gangs of Dundalk?

The BEARs

The Bay Estate Alley Rats

Home turf: Bay Estate

Numbers: Unknown

The FFF

Fatima Freedom Fighters

Home turf: Fatima

Numbers: Unknown

MUCO

The Muirhevnamor Unemployed Criminal Organisation

Home turf: Muirhevnamor

Numbers: Unknown

QBR

Quay Boys Rule

Home turf: Quay Street and Point Road

Numbers: Unknown

The PPP

The Pearse Park Pirates

Home turf: Pearse Park

Numbers: Unknown

The Greenacres Monkeys

Home turf: Greenacres

Numbers: Unknown

The Cox's Crips

Home turf: Cox's Demesne

Numbers: Unknown