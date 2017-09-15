Do you know all the gangs of Dundalk?
You may know the names, or even their members. They roam our streets and neighbourhoods, our estates and our classrooms. Maybe you were or are a member.
Do you know all the gangs of Dundalk?
The BEARs
The Bay Estate Alley Rats
Home turf: Bay Estate
Numbers: Unknown
The FFF
Fatima Freedom Fighters
Home turf: Fatima
Numbers: Unknown
MUCO
The Muirhevnamor Unemployed Criminal Organisation
Home turf: Muirhevnamor
Numbers: Unknown
QBR
Quay Boys Rule
Home turf: Quay Street and Point Road
Numbers: Unknown
The PPP
The Pearse Park Pirates
Home turf: Pearse Park
Numbers: Unknown
The Greenacres Monkeys
Home turf: Greenacres
Numbers: Unknown
The Cox's Crips
Home turf: Cox's Demesne
Numbers: Unknown
