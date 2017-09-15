Free AMD testing in Louth this month

People aged 50 and over in Louth are encouraged to participate in this year’s Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Awareness campaign by availing of a free AMD test in late September. Now in its 10th year, AMD Awareness Week aims to raise awareness of the condition and encourage the public get their eyes tested for AMD regularly.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of sight loss in Ireland – almost 100,000 people throughout the country have AMD1, with 7,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the over 50 population2. The symptoms of AMD often go unrecognised so it is crucial that the public, especially those aged 50 and over, get their eyes tested regularly. AMD affects the macula at the back of the eye, which is responsible for central vision and allows you to see detail.

AMD Awareness Week is supported by the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), Fighting Blindness, the Irish College of Ophthalmologists (ICO) and the Association of Optometrists Ireland (AOI), together with Novartis.

Those who wish to avail of a free AMD test in Louth can visit one of the participating optometrist stores in Louth between September 25th – 30th. Please call ahead to avoid disappointment.

Leavy Opticians

90 Clanbrassil St.

Dundalk



John Leavy Optometrist

32 Market St.

Ardee



Leavy Opticians

Main Street

Blackrock



Crilly & McGrath Opticians

50 Laurence St.

Drogheda



Grace & O'Neill Opticians

Unit 20 - Longwalk Centre

Dundalk