New Educate Together school confirmed for Ardee

Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth, has confirmed that the Department of Education has recently received a Stage 2A report for the vital Educate Together School in Ardee Town.



The Deputy also confirmed that the report is with the technical team for review and that a 2A meeting will take place shortly between the Council, the Design Team and officials from the Department of Education. The project is devolved to Louth County Council.

O'Dowd said "My colleague and Ardee Resident, Fine Gael Councillor Dolores Minogue has been working extremely hard behind the scenes pushing for this project. Cllr Minogue recently raised concerns with me on the length of time the project planning was taking and I immediately raised the concerns with the Minister Bruton's office. I hope now after the 2A meeting we will be one step closer to finally getting the project started."

Cllr Minogue said "I'm delighted to see some progress has been made on the school. I have again raised the significant safety concerns with the Council in relation to student's crossing the pedestrian crossing on the Dundalk Rd. The council engineer visited the site last year but unfortunately decided that there wasn't enough children using the pedestrian crossing to warrant a school traffic warden. This is unacceptable to me and I have asked for it be reviewed again this year, the council have again inspected the site and I'm awaiting the decision ."