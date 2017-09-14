Dundalk girl stars in new RTÉ magic show

Dundalk local Doireann McNally is taking part in a brand new magic show on RTÉjr.



abraKIDabra is made by Macalla Teoranta and gives kids from all over the country the chance to learn and perform magic tricks with Ireland’s top magician Joe Daly.



Doireann travelled to the The Ark, cultural centre for children in Dublin’s Temple Bar to film the series with other kids from all over Ireland aged between 5 and 9 years.



In every episode, funny man Joe Daly will perform and teach magic to kids in the theatre and at home. In our ‘Put On a Show’ segment, some kids from the audience get up onstage alongside Joe to perform their new magic tricks for their peers.



Our budding magicians at home will also be encouraged to get involved when Joe takes them to his workshop in the ‘Teach a Trick’ segment. Our audience will learn everything from how to make water disappear to how to balance a deck of cards and most importantly… how to make money multiply!!!



Joe Daly in one of the best magicians Ireland has to offer and in abraKIDabra, he performs a modern magic show with a twist.

Young audiences all over the country love his colourful magic tricks intertwined with his funny slapstick humour.



Speaking about his involvement with abraKIDabra Joe says:



“I had an amazing time making abraKIDabra. The kids involved were fantastic. Their energy and enthusiasm was infectious.

“ I’m delighted that children at home are going to get the chance to see my magic show & learn how the tricks are done. I hope it inspires them to become young magicians!”