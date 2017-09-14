Rock Celtic's Evan McEnteggart lands Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week award

Rock Celtic star Evan McEnteggart has taken top spot in the Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the week poll.

The Under 14 schoolboys footballer scored twice in the opening-half as Rock Celtic defeated Glenmuir United 3-0 last week.

He earned 45 per cent of the total vote to take the accolade this week.

Congratulations Evan!

In second place was Glen Emmets player Glen Butler with 16 per cent of the vote and in third place was Naomh Mairtin and Louth legend JP Rooney with 12 per cent of the total vote.