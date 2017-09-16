"I haven't lost hope for him"says Judge

A 21 year old man has been given a further chance at Dundalk district court to prove himself and stay off drugs, after Judge John Coughlan heard he had been off them for four weeks so far.

Joseph Jarvis with addresses at Drive 1, Muirhevnamor and St Patrick's Terrace, Dundalk, was before the court on a number of charges including causing criminal damage, by writing on the walls, to a cell at Dundalk station on December 12th last, intoxication in a public place at St Patrick's Terrace on the same date and at Drive 1 on June 2nd.

He was also prosecuted for the theft of €24 euros worth of clothes from Penneys on February 9th.

The Defence solicitor said his client would have been 'the perfect candidate' for the drugs court Judge Coughlan had intended to set up locally, but which has not yet happened due to a lack of resources.

Saying 'I haven't lost hope for him', the judge adjourned the case for review on the 17th of January.