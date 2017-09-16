Was drink driving in Dundalk while banned X

A 52 year old man who admitted drink driving while he was banned from driving, was given a five month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last Wednedsay.

Donal McDonald of Chapel View, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh had no insurance when he was stopped at Patrick Street, Dundalk on May third last.

The Defence solicitor told the court his client was not in good health at the time, and had received a worrisome diagnosis but is now in remission.

In addition to imposing the suspended sentence Judge John Coughlan disqualified him from driving for three years.