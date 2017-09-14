20-year-old working in grow house dies from toxic fumes

A man in his 20s has died after collapsing on a mushroom farm in County Monaghan.

He reportedly collapsed while working in a grow house yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating.

It is not known what caused his death, but reports suggest he was overcome by toxic fumes.

