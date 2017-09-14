Number one Dundalk FC 'super fan' Maxi to wear DROGHEDA jersey!

Dundalk FC super fan Maxi Mark Kavanagh will be wearing a Drogheda United jersey at the Dundalk v Drogheda match on Friday September 22nd.

But before you get angry - it's all for a great cause.

As part of Today FM's Dare to Care campaign for the Irish Cancer Society Maxi Mark Kavanagh and another super fan Orla Crilly will be wearing jerseys to try and raise much needed funds.

So if you want the once in a lifetime opportunity of seeing Maxi Kavanagh in the claret and blue of Drogheda United FC then please donate on the link on the Facebook pages of Maxi Mark Kavanagh and Orla Crilly and make it happen.