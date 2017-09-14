Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday September 14th, 2017

The death has occurred of Gregory Quilton formerly of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Beloved son of the late James and Maimee, adoring dad to Cillian and Kinisha and dear brother of Cindy, Mandy, Gabriel, Melissa and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his children, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 12 noon-7pm on Thursday. Arrangements for Friday will be updated here on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Nicholas' Church at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace