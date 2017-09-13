All smiles at the De La Salle as two Dundalk students pick up 11 As in Junior Cert

It was all smiles at the De La Salle today after a brilliant showing in this year's Junior Cert.



Two students, Adam Plunkett and Ciaran Browne, picked up 11 As in the exam. Peter McGuinness achieved 10 top grades, while Daniel Ntmuese and Michael McGrath picked up nine each.



"It's testament to our students and proof that dedication and commitment pays-off after three years of hard work," said Principal Patricia O'Leary.



"It's a fantastic achievement for all of our De La boys and I'd just like to congratulate them on their efforts."