Mountain climber Simon Yates of 'Touching The Void' fame in Dundalk

Renowned English mountaineer Simon Yates, who's remarkable story with friend Joe Simpson was made famous with the release of the 2003 documentary film 'Touching The Void', will be visiting The Spirit Store in Dundalk tomorrow as part of his promotional tour for his new book 'My Mountain Life'.

Yates, from England, together with his friend Joe Simpson, climbed the mammoth Peruvian Andes mountain range Siula Grande in 1985. However an accident resulted on the decent with Simpson falling over a cliff while roped to Yates, who was forced to cut the rope to avoid both climbers falling. Simpson survived, and recounted the story in the book Touching the Void, which was later adapted into a critically lauded film.

Tickets are €15 and are available from the bar in the Spirit Store, or online at http://spiritstore.ie/tickets.php and also at McAteers The Food House in town.