American company Graebel announce welcome jobs boost for Dundalk

American workplace relocation company Graebel have announced 125 jobs for Dundalk over the next three years.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald TD was present at the announcement this afternoon at the company's new offices on the Finnabair Industrial Park.

Graebel's CEO Bill Graebel was also in town for the opening.

The offices in Dundalk will be the hub for the company’s Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) financial shared services and operations.

Some job positions have already been filled and recruitment will be ongoing.

Graebel is based in Colorado in the US and is a provider of workplace mobility services for large multinational companies.

Welcoming the announcement, An Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said: "I'm delighted to welcome a company of Graebel's calibre to Ireland and their creation of 125 jobs for Dundalk over the next three years. A key priority of this Government, through our Regional Action Plans for Jobs, is to create jobs in rural Ireland and this significant number will be transformative for Dundalk.

"Known globally for its end-to-end relocation solutions, Graebel's establishment here will also greatly assist foreign direct investment (FDI) relocating to Ireland and Europe. Just two weeks ago, Ireland was named as the best country in the world for attracting high-value FDI for the sixth year in a row. Having Graebel here will only enhance our offering and I wish Graebel and their team every success in Ireland.”

Local Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick stated that the jobs boost will be "transformative" for the local area.

“I'm delighted to welcome a company of Graebel's calibre to Dundalk and their creation of 125 jobs for the area over the next three years is very welcome news for the town and the county as a whole.

“A key priority of this Government, through our Regional Action Plans for Jobs, is to create jobs in rural Ireland and this significant number will be transformative for Dundalk.

“Graebel's establishment here will also greatly assist foreign direct investment (FDI) relocating to Ireland and Europe."

Louth Deputy Gerry Adams attended the formal opening also and welcomed the announcement of 125 new jobs in the company's shared finance, IT, and accounting services.

“I want to welcome today's announcement of 125 new jobs in the services sector through Graebel ltd.

“I also want to commend the IDA for its hard work and success in attracting this new employer to Louth.

“This is good news for the local economy. With an unemployment rate of nearly 17%, Louth needs more of these announcements.

“Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence in Dundalk and the wider region."

Speaking at the announcement was Chathaoirleach of Dundalk, Cllr. John McGahon, he said:

"Dundalk has such a proud tradition of industry and it's fantastic that Graebel's announcement of 125 jobs is the latest addition to the rich tapestry of industry and commence that Dundalk is so proud of.

Graebel CEO Mr Bill Graebel spoke of the importance of the new offices in Dundalk.

"Our location in Dundalk will allow us to better serve our international clients and their employees’ needs, as we provide our duty of care that is central to our values. We look forward to working with the Irish government and IDA to further grow our business internationally and create jobs in Ireland for many years to come."

Martin Shanahan chairman of IDA Ireland said Graebel's investment in Ireland was a further sign of the IDA's strategy.

"The types of roles being created coupled with strategic value of the centre is in line with IDA’s strategic objective to win high quality investments in regional locations."

According to the company, Graebel addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignment.

Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has grown to deliver service and results for its clients, all while remaining family-owned. Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs.