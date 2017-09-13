Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday September 13th

The death has occurred of Carmel Doyle (née Halligan) of Christinstown, Readypenny, Dundalk

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital. 12th September 2017.

Carmel beloved wife of Kevin and dear mother of Martin, David and Linda and loving grandmother of Cassie, Andrea, and Alicia. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Barry Rogers, Martin's partner Gillian, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at her daughter Linda Rogers home Rathbrist, Tallanstown, from 2pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday afternoon to St. Michael's Church, Darver arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.