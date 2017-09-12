Darkness Into Light Dundalk raises record-breaking funds

The Dundalk leg of this year's Darkness Into Light raised €60,702.

The sum represents a recordbreaking sum for a first-time venue.

DIL is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people in the now iconic yellow DIL T-shirts walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009.



This year, there were over 150 DIL venues across Ireland and worldwide.

Pieta House was founded in Lucan, Co Dublin, in 2006 and now has services right across Ireland.



Pieta offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm.