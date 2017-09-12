Louth bakery specialising in wedding cakes for LGBT couples

Custom Cakes, an award-winning Professional Wedding Cake and Design Company located in Louth, are listed by gweddingddirectory.com among the premier sources of LGBT cakes in Ireland.

The company provides custom made handcrafted cakes, all made with personalised service.



"All Customers can expect a fun, friendly and knowledgeable service with a personal touch, no two customers are the same so we don't treat them as such.

"We've gotten to know so many of our customers over the years and in many cases we've had the pleasure of making our customers Wedding Cake. We love being a small part of the family in our own way.

"We have had the pleasure of designing and catering for hundreds of LGBT couples and we are delighted to be a part of their special day."