Long-standing trees cut down at Friary school in Dundalk

The trees outside the Friary school in Dundalk town centre have been cut down amid safety concerns.

The decision, which was taken by the three principals affiliated with the St Malachy’s School banner and signed off by the Dominican order served with maintaining the grounds.

It comes five months after an incident that saw a tree in the area blown down by February’s Storm Doris and hit the primary school.

The tree damaged the railing of the school beside the Friary field, but luckily the pupils and staff at the school were on mid-term and nobody was in the area at the time.