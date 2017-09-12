Homeless cancer sufferer receives emergency housing after contesting Louth council ruling

A homeless man who is seriously ill with inoperable cancer and faced imminent discharge from hospital onto the streets is to be provided with emergency accommodation.

FLAC, the free legal advice organisation, on behalf of Constantin Rostas, challenged the decision of Louth County Council to refuse him emergency housing, in the High Court.

Barrister Derek Shortall told Justice Tony O’Connor that the case had been settled and could be struck out. He said Louth County Council had agreed to pay all of Rostas’ legal fees.

Following the brief hearing Sinead Lucey, a solicitor with FLAC, confirmed that Louth County Council had agreed to provide six months emergency homeless accommodation to Rostas, who is currently ill in hospital.



Earlier the court had been told that Rostas, a member of the Roma community, was an inpatient at Beaumont Hospital where he had attended for a biopsy and he did not know when he would be discharged.



Justice Paul McDermott, when told that Rostas’ discharge could be imminent, last month granted him leave to judicially review the local authority’s refusal.

Following the court case, Lucey said Flac would be issuing a statement on the matter and also on a related issue. The legal challenge had also been applied for against the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.