Jam-packed September at Dundalk's Táín Arts Centre

Dublin Gospel Choir

Saturday 16th September at 8:00pm.

Probably the only act in the world to collaborate with artists as diverse as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, River Dance, Damien Rice, Rod Stewart, The Chieftains, Outkast and renowned film composer Ennio Morricone, the Dublin Gospel Choir continue to amaze audiences all over Europe with a brilliantly adaptable repertoire of songs.

The evening will feature uplifting gospel songs, foot-stomping, hand-clapping anthems and a mix of some favourite contemporary covers including tribute tracks to artists such as Queen, Whitney Houston, and Prince.

Moves & Memories: Danzemania

Sunday 17th September at 7:30pm



DanzeMania School of Dance presents its fourth show in An Táin Arts Centre this September. Moves & Memories is a portrayal of the students’ work throughout the year and showcase a variety of dance styles, with some special guests throughout the show.

Culture Night 2017

Friday 22nd September, 4pm – 11pm

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts.

To celebrate Culture Night 2017 there will be late night opening at An Táin Arts Centre’s visual arts space, the Basement Gallery, with an exhibition, open studio and installation workshop presented by our visual artist in residence.

Our Family Hangout area will be open, with face painting in the foyer, tech taster sessions in our studio theatre, and storytelling in the Basement Gallery.

4.00pm – 10.00pm | Exhibition and open studio with artist in residence, Roseann Berrill.

5.00pm – 5.30pm | Family Hangout: Children’s face painting, with Linda McConville.

5:00pm - 6:00pm | Family Hangout: Try n Play session with Grow Music. Ever wondered what it feels like to play a cello? Or a violin? Is it easy to strum a guitar? How do you know which instrument to pick? Come along and try them first. With Heather Oakes.

5.30pm – 6.00pm | Family Hangout: Explore the sound, light and video work that goes into a theatre production. A tech taster session with Paul Hayes in the studio theatre. Suitable for ages six years plus. Booking required

6.00pm – 8.00pm | Family Hangout: Storytelling in the Basement Gallery, with Roisin Murphy. Suitable for ages four to twelve years plus. Booking required

7.00pm – 10.00pm | Installation workshop with artist in residence, Roseann Berrill. Drop in and explore some of the tactile materials Berrill uses in her installation work. Suitable for ages eight years plus.

Let Me Entertain You: Step X Step

22nd – 23rd September at 7:30pm

With dancers ranging in age from three to eighteen years, this spectacular show will feature all the Step X Step members performing in a range of dance styles, from hip-hop, contemporary and musical theatre to routines to popular music from past and present – including much-loved hits from Elvis, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé.

Film: The Handmaiden

Tuesday 26th September at 8:00pm

18+ only | Contains scenes of a sexually explicit nature

Inspired by Welsh writer Sarah Waters’ 2002 novel Fingersmith, Director Chan-wook Park’s The Handmaiden relocates the narrative from Victorian England to 1930s Korea, which is under Japanese colonial rule. In this erotic period drama, young pickpocket Sook-hee is enlisted by Fujiwara, a suave con artist, to work as a handmaiden for wealthy heiress Lady Hideko. But the plan to defraud Hideko is complicated when the heiress begins to fall for her new lady-in-waiting. Starring: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Kim Hae-sook, Moon So-ri

Language: Korean, Japanese

Winner of 2 Blue Dragon Film Awards, 3 Asian Film Awards and the Vulcan Award.

Social Dancing – Workshop room, An Táin Arts Centre

Every Wednesday, 27th September – 1st November at 7:00pm – 8:30pm

We’re never too old to dance! It’s much more than a hobby: it’s an opportunity to make friends, enjoy a new social scene, reap health benefits, and keep active - all while learning new skills. At An Táin Arts Centre you will have the opportunity to learn five different styles, including the Waltz, Salsa, Rumba, Fox Trot and the Argentinian Tango. Put on your dancing shoes!



The Woman is Present: Women’s Stories of WWII – Main Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

Thursday 28th September at 1:00pm

The Woman is Present: Women’s Stories of WWII is a creative re-imagining of moments from the lives of women during WWII, recalling stories of bravery, sacrifice and love amidst the horror of war, as women stood up against Fascism and totalitarianism and refused to accept oppression. The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with the artists and invited guest speakers to explore powerful women’s stories in history and themes of gender equality and peace. Supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Pulled

Friday 29th September at 8:00pm



Pulled is an uncompromising, utterly hilarious new comedy about female sexuality and the social media generation. Amanda and Michelle need help to retrace their drink-fuelled steps from the night before. Hungover, emotional and gloriously unapologetic, these two man-eating young wans strut their stuff through a trail of Twitter, Facebook and selfies in a performance that pushes buttons and boundaries… until Michelle finds herself maybe-possibly-probably in need of the morning after pill, and they’re reminded that there’s a price to be paid.



VocaJazz

Saturday 30th September at 8:00pm

An evening of jazz by one of Ireland’s top jazz trios, combined with the solo voices of Ardú. The programme for the evening will include Mack The Knife (Kurt Weill), My Baby Just Cares For Me (Nina Simone), Perdido (Juan Tizol), Libertango (Pizzolla), I’m Yours (Jason Miraz), Home In Pasadena (Warren – Arrangement Premiere), and Mr Bojangles (Jeff Walker). Ardú is An Táin Arts Centre’s Vocal Ensemble in Residence.

Follow the Stream by Roseann Berrill – Emerging Visual Artist Summer Residency Exhibition

1st – 30th September | Tues – Sat, 10am – 4pm

Roseann’s work tends to be somewhat improvised, working and experimenting, having one thing leading into another with free association. A wash of colour and ink, a pen line, strategically placed embroidery. The tactile quality of her work is as important as the visual qualities. Themes of her work include preservation, memory, behaviours, social acceptance, living in a media dominate world, and many more.

Installation Workshops | Every Saturday throughout September | 11.00am – 1.00pm | Suitable for 8 years or older.

During September, the artist will collaborate with the community to craft new work to be added to the installation. Open workshops will take place every Saturday, with participants contributing some of their work each week to the exhibition.

Closing Event | 30th September | 7.00pm

Explore the completed installation created by the artist and contributing participants during the previous weeks. Join us for this celebratory evening to mark the close of the 2017 residency.

Follow her progress on Instagram @rosieberrill #antainartists

Super Saturday Family Hangout!

9th September, Saturday from 10am – 3pm

Take an hour out of the weekend routine and relax with your family at our weekly Family Hangout. Visit the latest exhibition in the Basement Gallery, enjoy a complimentary tea, coffee or juice, browse the papers and have fun exploring our creative toy box and art cart full of puzzles, colouring activities and games.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for upcoming crafts and activities!



