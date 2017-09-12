Burst water main may cause disruption in parts of Dundalk today
According to Irish Water repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Carrick Road, Rockfield, Deepark and surrounding areas in Dundalk today.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.
Works have an estimated completion time of 3pm today.
If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU013746.
