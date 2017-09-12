This reckless driver in Dundalk had a Sunday to forget
Dundalk Garda Traffic Corp
A van driver on the Dublin Road in Dundalk on Sunday, who was seen on a mobile phone AND not wearing a seat belt by Gardai, was stopped and then had their vehicle impounded.
However there was more to it - not only was the driver on their phone and without seat belt, but it was subsequently discovered that they also had no Tax or NCT either.
Not a good idea.
Dundalk Traffic Corp - Driver observed on mobile phone and not wearing seatbelt. It was then discovered car had no Tax/NCT. pic.twitter.com/DOqUVG5Hnk— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 10, 2017
