This reckless driver in Dundalk had a Sunday to forget

Dundalk Garda Traffic Corp

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A van driver on the Dublin Road in Dundalk on Sunday, who was seen on a mobile phone AND not wearing a seat belt by Gardai, was stopped and then had their vehicle impounded.

However there was more to it - not only was the driver on their phone and without seat belt, but it was subsequently discovered that they also had no Tax or NCT either.

Not a good idea.