Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, September 12th, 2017

The death has occurred of Sean J Hanberry of Ashgrove, Bay Estate, Avenue Road, Dundalk and Gort, Galway

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Ned and Mago, brothers Fintan, Michael, Joe and Frank. Sean, beloved husband of Nancy (née Lennon) and much loved father of Sean, Cathy Reenan, Diane Sheridan and Maureen Hanberry, Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, brother Colie (New York), sister Maureen Boyle (London), sons in-law David Reenan and Mick Sheridan, daughter in-law Rosemary, his adored grandchildren Laura, Conor, James, Ciarán, Cian, Kayleigh, Dean, Rachel and Aibhlínn, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Ashgrove Bay Estate, from Tuesday morning 11am to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House Strictly Private on Wednesday Morning by Family Request

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation please.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Nan Kerr (née Donnelly) of Donnaghmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday 11th September 2017. Nan beloved wife of late James and dear mother of Sean, Patricia Rogers, Martina Brown, Seamus, Kathleen Mc Nally, Theresa Mc Gorrian, and Henry. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday evening at 7pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for evening prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Pat McCrystal of Jenkinstown, Dundalk

Predeceased by his parents James and Sheila, brother Aidan, Pat beloved husband of Frances (née Baldwin), and loving dad of Bryan and Eve, Very deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, brother Tom, and his adored grandchildren Ava, Rían, Nessa and Eire, daughter-in-law Karen, brother-in-law Ronan, sisters-in-law, Nuala, Geraldine, Maura and Joan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing at his residence Jenkinstown, from Tuesday morning 11am to 9pm, Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.40pm proceeding on foot to Our Lady of The Wayside Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale.

House Private on Wednesday for family members only

May He Rest In Peace​