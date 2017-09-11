Adams hits out at increased hospital waiting lists

Sinn Féin President and TD for Louth Gerry Adams has strongly criticised the Minister for Health over the National Treatment Purchase Fund figures being released late last Friday evening which show another increase in the number of people on hospital waiting lists.

Deputy Adams said:

“Yet again, the number of people on hospital waiting lists has increased for the month of August.

“National Treatment Purchase Fund figures released show that 1,212 people in Co Louth are awaiting appointments at Louth County Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Over 600 people have been waiting up to three months for an appointment, and over 300 people have been waiting up to six months.

“Critically, the NTPF figures for last month revealed a similar story to that of Louth across the state. It’s clear to see we have a health service under serious and increasing pressure.

“The decision by the Minister for Health to release these figures late on a Friday evening can only be seen as an attempt to dodge a bad news story in an effort to avoid being held accountable for the perpetual crisis in our health service.

“Fine Gael have allowed this crisis to escalate to a point where it has almost become normalised. That is not acceptable.

“Sinn Féin have offered workable proposals to government to show there are solutions to tackle the crisis in hospital waiting lists.

“They must act now and implement the measures we have proposed and show people that they are serious about delivering on their commitment to work together with all political parties and none to resolve the current crisis.”