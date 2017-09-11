Dundalk church targeted in burglary

Gardaí are investigating the attempted theft of a projector from the Emmanuel Community Church last weekend.



The burglary, which occurred at the on Saturday (September 9), saw a man in his 50s take the device from the Seatown Place premises at approximately 5pm.



He was said to be wearing a denim baseball cap and had a grew goatee, with a witness saying he spoke with a Drogheda or Dublin accent.

Those with information on these or other incidents are urged to contact Dundalk Gardai on (042) 938 8400