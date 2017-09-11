Deaths in Dundalk - Monday September 11th, 2017

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Maguire of Belrobin, Kilkerley, Dundalk.

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family.

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth, dear sister of Ann, Noel, Hugh, Catherine, Majella and the late Ronan and an adored aunt to all of her nephews and nieces and grandaunt to her grandnephews and grandniceces. She was very close to and loved by all of them.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law Cathal, sister-in-law May, her relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 7pm on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, proceeding on foot to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Downs Syndrome Ireland c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

House private on Tuesday morning.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John McCaul of Elm Park, Blackrock and Newtownhamilton, Armagh

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 9th September 2017.

John, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Malone) and dear father of Joanne, Oonagh, Louise, and the late Tony and dear grandfather Conor, Eoin, Aoife and Mannix, Nora and Maebh. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Alex, Louise’s partner John, sister Brigeet Mc Kenna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 6pm on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Newtownhamilton, Co. Armagh.

May He Rest in Peace