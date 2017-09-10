Louth home torched in aggravated burglary

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Louth.

Officers were called to the residence at Tredagh View at approximately 2.30am.

It's understood a number of men forced their way into the home of a 50-year-old man. They threatened the man and caused fire damage to the house before leaving the scene. Local fire services extinguished the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A technical and forensic examination has been carried out.

No arrests have been made to date. However, investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line.