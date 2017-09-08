Drop in number of cars registered in Louth in August

CSO figures released today, show a monthly drop of 29% in the number of cars registered in Louth.

The biggest drop was seen in new cars registered.

525 cars were registered in Louth in August 2017, a drop of 211 or 28.67% on the previous month.

201 of these were new cars, the remaining 324 were second hand.

The number of new cars registered in August is less than half of what was registered in July 2017, when 441 new cars were registered.

However, when compared to August 2016, there is an overall increase of 5.4% in the number of cars registered in Louth, as 498 cars were registered in the county in August 2016.