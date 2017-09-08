Four men due before Special Criminal Court in relation to murder of Louth man

Four men are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin today, in relation to the murder in 2013 of Louth man Peter Butterly.

According to LMFM news today, the four men were arrested in Cavan, Meath and Blanchardstown.

The report says that members of the Special Detective Unit in Dublin, along with the Detective Unit in Blanchardstown, carried out the arrests early this morning.

The men were taken to Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations.

Two other men have already been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mr Butterly.

Edward McGrath of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght, and Sharif Kelly of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan, were convicted at the Special Criminal Court in April of this year.