Massive dump of diesel sludge in north Louth

Louth County Council have this morning been notified that 11 cubes of diesel sludge have been dumped at Carrickarnon in north Louth.

This is the largest find in Louth since April 2016

The Council say there has been no spillages at the site and that their contractors have been notified and are dealing with the incident.

This brings to 66 the number of cubes of diesel sludge dumped in Louth in 2017 and the twentieth incident in the county.