Government slammed for 'catastrophic failure' of housing policy in Louth

The Government housing policy has been labelled a 'catastrophic failure' in Louth by Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams, due to the increase of homeless people in the county.

Deputy Adams was commenting as the July report from the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government revealed a near 12% increase, on the previous month, in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Louth.

Deputy Adams said;

'123 people were homeless in Louth in July, up from 110 in June. 13 more people in our community have fallen into homelessness in the space of one month.

'The worsening crisis shows that the government is all at sea when it comes to addressing the crisis. Not enough is being done to prevent people from slipping into homelessness.

'The uncertainty and sky high rents in the private sector, coupled with landlords terminating tenancies because they are selling, is a huge part of the problem.

'The Minister must reconsider the Focus Ireland amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act that Fine Gael and its partners in government Fianna Fáil refused to support last year.

'The amendment limits the circumstances where a landlord can seek vacant possession of a home they intend to sell. Adopting this measure could potentially help a number of people stay in their homes.

'The government needs to build more social and affordable homes. That is what Sinn Féin would do. We would not just manage this crisis. We would end it.'