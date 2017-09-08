Weather in Louth Friday 8 August 2017

Here is the weather for Louth today courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today will see a mix of sunshine and showers in Louth, some will be heavy and possibly thundery.

It will become cool and blustery by this evening as moderate westerly winds become gusty and northwesterly.

Highest temperatures will be 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

It will become dry for a time tonight with clear spells developing but showers of rain will arrive overnight.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 8 to 11 degrees Celsius in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.