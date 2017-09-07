Louth TD hails fall in Live Register in Louth

Louth Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has taken to Facebook today, revealing that there are 2,155 fewer people on the Live Register in Louth, compared to this time last year.

According to Deputy Fitzpatrick, since the Action Plan for Jobs was launched in February 2012, the number signing on has decreased locally by 41% or 7,261 people.

Commenting on the statistics, Deputy Fitzpatrick had this to say on his Facebook post:

'Statistics can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country.

'Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives.

'This is also great news for communities across the county, as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services.

'In August the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%. Employment has grown strongly since the jobless rate peaked at 15.2% in 2012'