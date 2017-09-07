Application submitted for extension of permission for 149 residential units in Dundalk

An application was submitted with Louth County Council yesterday, for the further extension of duration for full planning permission for a creche/childcare facility and 149 residential units, at Racecourse Road, Dundalk.

According to the application, the proposed development consists of 149 residential units consisting of 66 3-bedroomed terraced houses, six 3-bedroomed semi-detached houses, six 4-bedroomed semi-detached houses, 15 2-bedroomed apartments in five blocks, three storeys in height and 56 apartments in four blocks, four storeys in height.

The 56 apartments would consist of 12 1-bedroomed apartments, 36 2-bedroomed apartments and 8 3-bedroomed apartments.

The original application was submitted in 2006, with conditional permission granted at the end of May 2007.

The application was made by O'Hanlon and Farrell Contracts(Ireland) Limited, a construction company from Louth.

The application is still in the pre-validation stage, should it pass this stage, a decision is due on the development by October 31 2017.

This is the second application for major housing development submitted to Louth County Council this week.

Urban Life Developments Ltd, have also lodged an application for further extension of duration for planning permission to build 179 residential units at Mount Hamilton on the Carrickmacross Road.