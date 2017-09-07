GARDAÍ: Update on human remains found in Dundalk
Breaking news
GARDAÍ: Update on human remains found in Dundalk
Gardaí have just released a statement on the discovery of human remains in Dundalk.
It reads as follows:
'Gardaí in Dundalk have completed the preliminary examination with the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist and the State Pathologist who have confirmed that these human remains are historic.
'These remains are not connected to any on going Garda investigation.'
More to follow as we get it
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on