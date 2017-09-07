GARDAÍ: Update on human remains found in Dundalk

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Gardaí have just released a statement on the discovery of human remains in Dundalk.

It reads as follows:

'Gardaí in Dundalk have completed the preliminary examination with the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist and the State Pathologist who have confirmed that these human remains are historic.

'These remains are not connected to any on going Garda investigation.'

