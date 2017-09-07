Gardaí issue appeal as teens are declared missing
INVESTIGATION
An appeal has been issued across the north east for two teenagers missing from their homes since yesterday.
Nicole O'Reilly and Jason Akandu, both 14-years-old and from Balbriggan, are believed to be together.
Nicole is described as being 1.70m (5'7") in height, with long brown hair.
She was wearing her school uniform of a green jumper and a green and navy check skirt.
Jason 1.72m (5'8") and has black hair and was wearing his school uniform, consisting of a blue v-neck jumper, white shirt and black trousers.
Gardaí are appealing to those in Dublin and across neighbouring towns to be vigilant and contact their local station with any relevant information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on