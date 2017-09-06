LATEST: Forensic report confirms skeletal remains found in Dundalk are human

Workmen discovered skeleton at house in town

A preliminary garda forensic examination has confirmed that the skeletal remains found by workmen at a Dundalk house earlier today are human.

A forensic anthropologist carried out the preliminary examination after the find was made late this afternoon by construction workers at a house on Mary Street North.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is preserved.

An investigation is ongoing.