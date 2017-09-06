BREAKING | Skeletal remains found in Dundalk

Skeletal remains have been found at a house in Dundalk.

Gardaí say they were contacted about the discovery shortly before 5pm today.

Construction workers on a site at Mary Street North unearthed the remains at the rear of a house.

Gardaí attended the scene, and have contacted the local coroner.

They have also requested the services of a forensic anthropologist.

An investigation has been launched, and gardaí say their enquiries are ongoing.