BREAKING | Skeletal remains found in Dundalk
NEWS
Skeletal remains have been found at a house in Dundalk.
Gardaí say they were contacted about the discovery shortly before 5pm today.
Construction workers on a site at Mary Street North unearthed the remains at the rear of a house.
Gardaí attended the scene, and have contacted the local coroner.
They have also requested the services of a forensic anthropologist.
An investigation has been launched, and gardaí say their enquiries are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on