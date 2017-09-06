BREAKING: Skeletal remains discovered at house in Dundalk
Discovery made by construction workers
File photo
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at a house in Dundalk town today.
Gardaí were contacted shortly before 5pm by construction workers on a site at Mary Street North where remains were unearthed at the rear of a house.
Gardaí attended the scene and have contacted the local Coroner.
The services of a forensic anthropologist have been sought and the scene is preserved.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on