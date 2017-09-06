BREAKING: Skeletal remains discovered at house in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at a house in Dundalk town today.

Gardaí were contacted shortly before 5pm by construction workers on a site at Mary Street North where remains were unearthed at the rear of a house.

Gardaí attended the scene and have contacted the local Coroner.

The services of a forensic anthropologist have been sought and the scene is preserved.

Enquiries are ongoing.