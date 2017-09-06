Dundalk FC and Dundalk Credit Union announce a new Community Partnership

As Dundalk FC’s official Community Partner, Dundalk Credit Union’s support will enable Dundalk FC to significantly increase the club’s activities and engagement with local schools and community groups.

Dundalk FC recognises the strong community focus, footprint and reputation that Dundalk Credit Union has in Dundalk and its surrounding areas, and with the financial and reputational support of Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk FC are very excited to be able to expand their own important community work.

This community partnership will see an increased investment in the community coaching program run by Dundalk FC former club captain Liam Burns, who as Dundalk FC’s community coach, actively engages with local primary, secondary and third-level colleges. In addition, Dundalk FC has enjoyed assisting many groups within the local community in areas such as mental health while the soccer scholarship scheme with DkIT is now entering its fourth year – both of these initiatives will also benefit from this new partnership with Dundalk Credit Union.

One of the areas that this partnership can be utilised to develop is initiatives for the development of women’s and girls’ soccer at all levels in County Louth through support for programmes such as the Soccer Sisters’ scheme operated by the FAI.

Dundalk Credit Union itself has a long and proud history of investing in and supporting the local community – over €500,000 has been contributed to community groups in sponsorship and support over the last 10 years. This new community partnership between Dundalk Credit Union and Dundalk FC gives Dundalk Credit Union the opportunity to broaden the reach of its community support and investment programs and to provide meaningful support to young players signed with the club, who are also enrolled on a 3rd level academic programme with DKIT.



Community focus



Dundalk FC General Manager, Martin Connolly, said “We are delighted to welcome Dundalk Credit Union as our official Community Partner. Dundalk Credit Union, like ourselves, has a strong community focus and occupies a prominent place in Dundalk and surrounding areas. This partnership is a great fit for Dundalk FC, and demonstrates the continued commitment of our club to the development of the youth of the town and the community itself”.

Dundalk Credit Union CEO Billy Doyle said “Dundalk Credit Union is delighted to take on this role as Community Partner of Dundalk FC seeing it as an important platform to further develop our long-standing commitment to supporting the development of young people in County Louth and the great work being done by community groups in the North East”.

John Delaney, Chief Executive of the FAI, who formally launched the partnership at a reception in Oriel Park, commented that “Community grassroots is essential for the growth of football in any area, let alone in the very home of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Champions, here in Dundalk. This launch with Dundalk Credit Union demonstrates Dundalk FC’s commitment and care for its own people and to build stronger links between club and community, which benefits not just from football but society in general.”