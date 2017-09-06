Sync IT in Dundalk is hiring and is looking for a Cloud Security Support Engineer to join its dynamic team. Sync IT supports small and medium firms using the power of cloud technology and in the last four years, the company has grown from strength to strength.

The firm is now looking for a Cloud Security Support Engineer who is a friendly, quick-thinking, responsive , calm and patient member of the team.

This person must be fluent in English with an excellent telephone manner and he or she must also be a strong multi-tasker who can easily prioritise and see things through to completion. He or she will need to hold a full clean driver’s license and will be keen to provide top class service and delight to Sync IT’s customers.

Continuous training and development will be provided as part of the role.

Technical Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a client-facing role successfully deploying Microsoft infrastructure solutions - from design to implementation.

Microsoft certifications: MCSE / MCTIP

The candidate will require client and administration UI experience.

Design, implementation, management and configuration of Office 365 and Azure solutions.

In depth experience with Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Office 365, Federation Technologies (ADFS), Microsoft Hyper V (clustering) and VMWare.

PowerShell or similar scripting skills

Experience with installation, configuration and management of network security products (Firewalls, IPS, VPNs) and Internet devices like Routers, Switches, Load Balancers.

Work experience relating to supporting wireless products 802.11 a/b/g/n

Professional certifications from either or Cisco, Microsoft, SonicWALL.

The candidate will also an excellent communicator required to conduct boardroom presentations and will have writing skills capable of crafting pages of "as build" documentation.

For more information and deeper understanding of job description, please send email to jobs@syncit.ie

www.syncit.ie